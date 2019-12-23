Amitabh Bachchan to Skip National Awards Owing to Health Issues

Earlier, the actor had written a note of thanks after being conferred with the award: “There is a paucity of words searching a response.. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude. What really resides in the mind shall never be known…and may it never….gratitude and express of immense humbleness..bear supreme today…and love.”

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will be presenting the awards to the winners on Monday at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.

The winners of 66th National Film Awards were announced in August this year with Gujarati film Hellaro bagging the Best Film award. Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khuranna jointly won the Best Actor trophy for their performances in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun, respectively. Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actor (Female) award for her role in Telugu movie Mahanati.