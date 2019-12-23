Amitabh Bachchan to Skip National Awards Owing to Health Issues
Due to health issues, Amitabh Bachchan will not be attending this year’s National Film Awards in New Delhi. The actor who was to be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the ceremony, tweeted, “Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets ..”
Earlier, the actor had written a note of thanks after being conferred with the award: “There is a paucity of words searching a response.. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude. What really resides in the mind shall never be known…and may it never….gratitude and express of immense humbleness..bear supreme today…and love.”
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will be presenting the awards to the winners on Monday at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.
The winners of 66th National Film Awards were announced in August this year with Gujarati film Hellaro bagging the Best Film award. Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khuranna jointly won the Best Actor trophy for their performances in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun, respectively. Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actor (Female) award for her role in Telugu movie Mahanati.
