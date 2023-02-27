All You Need to Know About Nawazuddin Siddiqui, His Wife Cases & the Accusations

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's personal life has been the centre of controversy lately. The actor has been embroiled in a number of legal cases with his estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, and his domestic help from Dubai.

As per reports, Aaliya is Nawazuddin's second wife. Aaliya alias Anjana Kishor Pandey and Nawazuddin tied the knot over a decade ago. They are parents to a daughter, Shora Siddiqui, and a son, Yaani Siddiqui.

Here's a break down of the controversy so far: