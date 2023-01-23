Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Mother Files FIR Against His Wife Over Property Dispute
As per reports, the Versova police have called Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Zainab, for questioning.
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor's wife, Zainab. In the FIR lodged with the Versova Police Station in Mumbai on Monday, 23 January, Mehrunisa has alleged that Zainab had an argument with her over a property dispute, according to a report by ANI.
According to ANI, Zainab has been charged under sections 452, 323, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Versova Police have also called the actor's wife for questioning in the matter.
As per reports, Zainab is Nawazuddin's second wife. Zainab alias Anjana Kishor Pandey and Nawazuddin tied the knot over a decade ago. They are parents to a daughter, Shora Siddiqui, and a son, Yaani Siddiqui.
On the work front, Nawazuddin was last seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The actor will be next seen in Haddi. Directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma, Nawazuddin will play the role of a transwoman in the film.
Besides, he will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru, Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sa Ra Ra Ra, and Afwah.
