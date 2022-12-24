'I Vow To Never Be Hard On Myself Again': Alia Bhatt

She wrote about her journey after delivery, "One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today."

"To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key.

Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go)," she added.

