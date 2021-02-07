Akshay Kumar, Suresh Raina, Taapsee Pannu Tweet for Uttarakhand
Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Shraddha Kapoor send prayers for Uttarakhand via tweets.
Several celebrities including film actors and cricketers took to Twitter to pray for the safety of the people of Uttarakhand after the news of a glacier breach in the state’s Chamoli district came out. According to reports, 150 labourers are feared missing and 10 bodies have been recovered so far from the area.
Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted saying, “Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone’s safety.”
Cricketer Suresh Raina posted a message that said, “Distressing news coming from #Uttarakhand about a glacier burst. Praying for everyone’s safety in the affected areas.”
Taapsee Pannu called it a “Man induced disaster” and said “Nature is getting back at us for toying with it.”
Actor Dia Mirza said, “Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli.” and gave out the official Disaster Operations Center’s helpline numbers.
Actor Shraddha Kapoor too tweeted a message saying that she is praying for everyone’s safety in Chamoli.
Actor and BJP leader Sunny Deol tweeted with the message, “Pray for Uttarakhand”.
Former cricketer Sehwag too sent his prayers for the people of Uttarakhand via a tweet.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.