'Proud Son-in-Law' Akshay Shares Nolan's Note To Dimple on 'Tenet'
Dimple features in Nolan's 'Tenet', which released in India on 4 December.
Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a note that director Christopher Nolan sent to Dimple Kapadia. The actor, who is his mother-in-law, features in Nolan's film Tenet, which released in India on 4 December.
Nolan wrote in his note, "Dimple, what can I say? Working with you has been a delight! Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skill and your hard work and for lending your talent to ‘Tenet’. Best wishes."
Akshay called himself a "proud son-in-law" and said that he would have been awestruck had he had the chance to watch Dimple on set. "Had I been in her place, I wouldn’t have been able to move in awe but having watched her working her magic in #Tenet, I couldn’t be more happy and proud of Ma," he tweeted.
Part of Tenet was shot at popular spots in Mumbai such as Breach Candy Hospital, Cafe Mondegar, Colaba Causeway, Colaba Market, Gateway of India, Grant Road, Royal Bombay Yacht Club, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Ahead of the film's release in India, Nolan spoke of his fascination with the country. "Every time I visit India, I am struck by how unbelievably visual the place is. I had shot a short sequence in Jodhpur for The Dark Knight Rises and I always wanted to go back and film an important segment. Tenet gave me the opportunity to do that," he said. He added that he enjoyed collaborating with local crews to pull off "some remarkable things, including some of the first-ever aerial shots of Mumbai in a film".
