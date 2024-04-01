Watch: Akshay Kumar Gets Pranked by Tiger Shroff on April Fools Day

On April Fools Day, actor Tiger Shroff played a light-hearted prank on his co-star Akshay Kumar from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Tiger posted a video on Instagram where he shakes a big bottle of soda and then convinces Akshay to open it. When Akshay opens the bottle, soda sprays everywhere, and everyone laughs as the song "April Fool Banaya" starts playing. Akshay joins in the fun by throwing soda at others.