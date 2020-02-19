Ajith Injured During Bike Stunt; Fans Wish a Speedy Recovery

The next schedule of the shoot is expected to commence at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City by the first week of March with a bulk of the film to be completed by April. The makers are reportedly planning to shoot another bike chase in Europe.

Valimai is Ajith’s second collaboration with director Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkondai Paarvai, the 2019 Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink. While details of the plot haven’t been revealed, Boney recently confirmed that Ajith will be playing a cop in the film. It has been speculated that Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, who made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth in Kaala, will play the lead. After Prasanna dismissed reports that he will be playing the antagonist in the film, it was rumoured that Kartikeya might be cast instead.

Valimai is set to hit theatres on Diwali.