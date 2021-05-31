Ajay Devgn Purchases Rs 60 Crore Bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu: Report

After Amitabh Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn has invested in a plush property in Mumbai. As per a report by The Times of India, the actor has bought a bungalow in Juhu for Rs 60 crore. The house, which is reportedly spread across 590 sq yards, is located near Ajay's existing bungalow, Shakti.

Ajay's spokesperson confirmed the news to the publication but didn't divulge details about the price. Other celebrities staying in the same area include Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Akshay Kumar.