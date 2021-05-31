Ajay Devgn Purchases Rs 60 Crore Bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu: Report
Ajay Devgn's new house is reportedly spread across 590 sq yards.
After Amitabh Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn has invested in a plush property in Mumbai. As per a report by The Times of India, the actor has bought a bungalow in Juhu for Rs 60 crore. The house, which is reportedly spread across 590 sq yards, is located near Ajay's existing bungalow, Shakti.
Ajay's spokesperson confirmed the news to the publication but didn't divulge details about the price. Other celebrities staying in the same area include Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Akshay Kumar.
The Times of India report also states that the deal was struck around last December and the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society transferred the bungalow in the joint name of Veena Virendra Devgn and Vishal alias Ajay Devgn on 7 May.
Arjun Kapoor has also bought a flat worth Rs 20 crore in Bandra. As for Amitabh Bachchan, he has invested in a duplex apartment worth Rs 31 crore.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
