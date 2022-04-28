'Two Minds Will Think Differently': Ajay Devgn on His and Kajol's Marriage

In the interview, Ranveer Allahbadia asked the actor about his marriage and he responded, “It is sustaining very well. Though there are ups and downs in every marriage. Disagreements are there, but you need to manage them because minds can't be alike. Where kids are also concerned, two minds will think differently also. But then we come to terms and discuss what is right and what is wrong and that's how it's gonna work."

Ajay added, "You also have to understand the other person's point of view. The first thing is that you need to be very open about when you think you are wrong, you should just apologize and get over with it, then it works. If you stay by your egos then it's not gonna work.”