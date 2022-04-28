'Two Minds Will Think Differently': Ajay Devgn on His and Kajol's Marriage
Actor Ajay Devgn admits there are 'ups and down in the marriage' with wife Kajol. The actors tied the knot in 1999.
Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol first met on the sets of their film Hulchul in 1995 and soon started dating. They tied the knot in 1999.
In a recent interview, Ajay Devgn opened up about the 'ups and downs' in their marriage and revealed how they find a middle ground when they disagree.
In the interview, Ranveer Allahbadia asked the actor about his marriage and he responded, “It is sustaining very well. Though there are ups and downs in every marriage. Disagreements are there, but you need to manage them because minds can't be alike. Where kids are also concerned, two minds will think differently also. But then we come to terms and discuss what is right and what is wrong and that's how it's gonna work."
Ajay added, "You also have to understand the other person's point of view. The first thing is that you need to be very open about when you think you are wrong, you should just apologize and get over with it, then it works. If you stay by your egos then it's not gonna work.”
When asked if he is a romantic in real life, the actor said 'only love cannot make it work', "I am not a physical person. I care for people, I care a lot and I show in different ways. Love transforms into partnership, responsibility, and care and that is stronger than love because only love cannot just make it work.”
The couple welcomed their first child Nysa, in 2003, and their second kid, Yug, in 2010.
The actors have since worked together in Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, and most recently in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Ajay Devgn will be seen on the big screen in Runway 34 which will release on 29 April. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Ajay has also directed and produced the film.
