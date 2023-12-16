Aishwarya, SRK, Amitabh Dance to 'Deewangi Deewangi' at Their Kids' School Event

A number of Bollywood celebrities were in attendance at their kids' annual day celebration that took place at Dhirubhai Ambani International School on Friday, 15 December. Among the star kids who performed were AbRam Khan, Yash Johar, Aaradhya Bachchan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Now, a video of their parents - Aishwarya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar - dancing and having fun has surfaced online.