Aditya Pancholi, Producer Sam Fernandes File Complaints Against Each Other

Actor Aditya Pancholi and film producer Sam Fernandes have filed cross Non- Cognisable (NC) complaints against each other after a dispute, a Mumbai police official told PTI on Wednesday. He added that both have accused each other of manhandling and using abusive language.

As per the PTI report, Fernandes and Pancholi recently met at a hotel in Juhu to talk about Aditya's son Suraj Pancholi's role in a film that was to be produced by Fernandes. However, both reportedly entered into a heated argument over the film's production and allegedly manhandled each other, the Juhu police station official told the publication.