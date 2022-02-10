ADVERTISEMENT

Aditya Pancholi, Producer Sam Fernandes File Complaints Against Each Other

Reports state that Aditya Pancholi & Sam Fernandes recently got into an argument at a hotel.

Actor Aditya Pancholi has filed a cross complaint against a film producer.
Actor Aditya Pancholi and film producer Sam Fernandes have filed cross Non- Cognisable (NC) complaints against each other after a dispute, a Mumbai police official told PTI on Wednesday. He added that both have accused each other of manhandling and using abusive language.

As per the PTI report, Fernandes and Pancholi recently met at a hotel in Juhu to talk about Aditya's son Suraj Pancholi's role in a film that was to be produced by Fernandes. However, both reportedly entered into a heated argument over the film's production and allegedly manhandled each other, the Juhu police station official told the publication.

The official added that because of some financial issues, the production of Fernandes' movie got stuck, but Aditya kept insisting he complete the film. The cross complaints have reportedly been registered under charges of intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and punishment for criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code.

