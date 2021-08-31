Actor Jyotika Makes Her Instagram Debut With This Post
Jyotika has already garnered over one million followers on Instagram.
Actor and Suriya's wife Jyotika made her Instagram debut on Tuesday, 31 August. Jyotika shared breathtaking photos from Kashmir in her first post. While the first photo shows her holding the Tricolour with the Himalayas in the background, the other photos are of the actor enjoying the landscape.
Sharing the photos Jyotika wrote, "Hello everyone! On social media for the very first time ! A lot of positivity to share from my lockdown diaries.
At the Himalayas on Independence Day, The beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes, 70 km trek With the awesome team of Bikat adventures- Rahul ,Sachin, Raul and Ashwin , n the Kashmir team Mushtaq n Riyaz bhai. Thank u. Life is only an existence, unless we start living it !! India is gorgeous! Jai hind !". Jyothika has already garnered over one million followers.
On the work front, Jyothika is gearing up for her Tamil film titled Udanpirappe, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this October.
