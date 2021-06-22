Suriya & Wife Jyothika Take COVID Vaccine, Post Pics
Suriya and Jyothika took their COVID shots from a hospital in Chennai.
Kollywood celebrity couple Suriya and wife Jyothika took their COVID vaccines at a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday, 22 June. Suriya took to Instagram to upload some photos.
Earlier celebrities such as Aishwarya Rajesh, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara and many others took the vaccine and put up posts on their social media handles.
On the work front, Suriya was last seen in the film Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara. His upcoming film is titled Suriya 40 and is directed by Pandiraj of Pasanga fame. Jyothika was last seen in the OTT film Ponmagal Vandhaal, directed by debutant JJ Fredrick.
