Actor Dalip Tahil Sentenced to Two Months' Jail in 2018 Drunk Driving Case

Actor Dalip Tahil has been sentenced to two months in jail in a 2018 drunk driving case. A magistrate court convicted Tahil after relying on the evidence of a doctor who revealed that the smell of alcohol was found and the actor's pupils were dilated, according to a Live Mint report.
The 65-year-old actor rammed his car into an autorickshaw in 2018, which injured two passengers.
As per reports, Tahil attempted to flee after the accident; however, he was caught in a traffic jam caused by the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Mumbai in 2018. The passengers reportedly confronted the actor. Tahil was reportedly taken into custody by the police after the actor allegedly got into an argument with the passengers and pushed them around.
The two passengers identified were Jenita Gandhi, 21, and Gaurav Chugh, 22.
Speaking about the incident, an officer told The Hindu, "The impact of the collision caused Ms Gandhi sustain a severe jolt to her back and neck. Ms Gandhi and Mr Chugh got off the autorickshaw and saw the car trying to flee towards Santacruz. The car could not get far as the street was crowded due to Ganeshotsav immersion processions."
Tahil has not reacted to his sentencing and is yet to comment on it.
The actor has worked in over 100 films in his career in the industry. Some of his notable works include Baazigar (1993), Raja (1995), Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Rock On!! (2008), Ra.One (2011), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), and Mission Mangal (2019), among others.
He was last seen in HIT: The First Case alongside Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.
