Actor Dalip Tahil Sentenced to Two Months' Jail in 2018 Drunk Driving Case

As per reports, Tahil attempted to flee after the accident; however, he was caught in a traffic jam caused by the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Mumbai in 2018. The passengers reportedly confronted the actor. Tahil was reportedly taken into custody by the police after the actor allegedly got into an argument with the passengers and pushed them around.

The two passengers identified were Jenita Gandhi, 21, and Gaurav Chugh, 22.

Speaking about the incident, an officer told The Hindu, "The impact of the collision caused Ms Gandhi sustain a severe jolt to her back and neck. Ms Gandhi and Mr Chugh got off the autorickshaw and saw the car trying to flee towards Santacruz. The car could not get far as the street was crowded due to Ganeshotsav immersion processions."