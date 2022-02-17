Hearing Scheduled for Ashutosh Kaushik’s ‘Right to Be Forgotten’ Plea: Report

Kaushik told BBC, “I was 27 then. I got everything I wanted so early in life. I'd lost my father and there was no-one to guide me. I was inexperienced and made a mistake and I was punished for it. But I'm 42 now, and I feel I'm still paying the price.”

Kaushik added that people still judge him because of the incident and he has been rejected for marriage and jobs due to it, “Every time I move home, my new neighbours look at me strangely.”

Kaushik married Arpita in 2020 and the latter revealed that her family has been against the marriage from the beginning seemingly because of the videos of Kaushik they saw online.

Arpita asked, "My relatives were very concerned about his past. My brother refused to accept our marriage and still doesn't talk to me. But I feel that everyone makes mistakes in life, so why should my husband be penalised for a lifetime?"