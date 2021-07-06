Actor Ajaz Khan's Bail Application Rejected in Connection to Drugs Case
Ajaz Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to a drugs case.
The Mumbai Esplanade Court rejected the bail application by actor Ajaz Khan in connection to a drugs case, reported ANI.
Ajaz Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at the Mumbai airport on 30 March. He was later arrested after eight hours of interrogation in connection to the drugs case, ANI had reported officials saying.
"Ajaz Khan has been arrested for his connection with the Batata Gang. 4.5 grams of Alprozol tablets were recovered by chance during his house search, but he is mainly arrested for his association with Batata Gang," the officials had added.
Ajaz Khan is known for his stint in the Bigg Boss house in season 7 as a wild card entry and he later also participated in Bigg Boss 8. The NCB had started investigating TV and film actors for drug related crimes after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
