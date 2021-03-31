Some of the Controversies Actor Ajaz Khan Was Embroiled In

Ajaz's experience with allegedly 'communal' remarks doesn't end there. During the pandemic, Ajaz spoke about the incident of thousands of people gathering at the Bandra station. He allegedly said, "If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible; i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought who is responsible for this conspiracy?"

Several users claimed the statement was communally sensitive and the hashtag #ArrestAjazKhan eventually started trending on social media but the police said that he was arrested based on a private complaint. He was sent to police custody on 19 April 2020, one day after the arrest.

According to a report in Mirror Online, he was booked for IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes).

A police official also reportedly said that Ajaz had been posting content with abusive and 'communal language' during the lockdown.