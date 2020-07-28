Here's What Aaradhya Told Amitabh Bachchan as She Got Discharged
Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan tested negative for coronavirus.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from Nanavati Hospital on Sunday, 27 July after they tested negative for coronavirus.
Penning his thoughts on the same, Amitabh Bachchan thanked God for their good health in his blog and revealed what his granddaughter told him before leaving the hospital.
His blog read, "They go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her."
In his latest blog post, Big B also wrote an open letter to an anonymous man who wrote to him, "I hope you die with this Covid ..”
“Hey Mr Anonymous … if by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm, not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ .. !!!!” Amitabh Bachchan wrote.
Amitabh and Abhishek continue to be admitted in the Nanavati Hospital as they are being treated for coronavirus.
