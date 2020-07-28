Here's What Aaradhya Told Amitabh Bachchan as She Got Discharged

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from Nanavati Hospital on Sunday, 27 July after they tested negative for coronavirus.

Penning his thoughts on the same, Amitabh Bachchan thanked God for their good health in his blog and revealed what his granddaughter told him before leaving the hospital.

His blog read, "They go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her."