A Video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Thrashing a Man Goes Viral; Singer Clarifies

Renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, on Saturday, 27 January, issued clarification after a video of him purportedly thrashing a man with his shoe went viral on social media.
In the graphic video, the Qawwali singer can be seen enquiring about a bottle by resorting to physical violence with the person involved, whom he claimed was his disciple.
Khan later clarified his actions in a video, stating that the incident was a "personal matter between an ustaad and his shagird (teacher and disciple)." The clip also featured the man who was seen being beaten up in the viral video, along with his father.
"This is about a personal issue between an ustad and shagird. He's like my son. This is how the relationship is between a teacher and his disciple. If a disciple does something good, I shower him with my love. If he does something wrong, he will get punished," Khan said.
Khan also said that he apologised to the man after the incident.
Have a look:
In the clarification video, Khan's disciple admitted that he misplaced a bottle that contained holy water, which escalated the situation; however, he clarified that there were no ill-intentions behind his actions.
"He is like my father. He loves us immensely. Whoever is circulating this video is trying to defame my ustaad," he added.
The man's father also sided with Khan, highlighting the relationship between an 'ustad and shagird' in the field of Qawwali.
