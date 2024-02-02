'The Crew': Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's Film Postponed; New Release Date Out

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's much-anticipated film, The Crew, has been postponed. The makers announced the news on 2 February with a new release date on social media.
Earlier, the Rajesh Krishnan directorial was set to hit the silver screen on 22 March; however, the release has now been pushed to 29 March.
Sharing the announcement teaser, Kareena wrote on Instagram, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March!"
Have a look at the teaser here:
The Crew is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. It follows the story of three hardworking women whose lives bring them into unexpected circumstances and ultimately lead to a web of lies.
The teaser features the leading ladies, Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti, in the uniforms of air hostesses.
The Crew is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and also stars Diljit Dosanjh in a pivotal role.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)