'Thank God' Trailer: Ajay Devgn Plays Chitragupta, Decides the Fate of Sidharth
'Thank God' is slated for its theatrical release on Diwali, 24 October, this year.
The trailer of filmmaker Indra Kumar's upcoming fantasy comedy, Thank God starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra, was released today, on 9 September. Devgn will essay the role of Chitragupta — a Hindu deity, who is in-charge of keeping records of the actions of humans, and punishes or rewards them according to their karma.
While Thank God follows a theme inspired by the Indian mythology, its trailer certainly promises an otherworldly humor, being an Indra Kumar film.
The trailer begins with the music of the popular Sri Lankan song 'Manike Mange Hithe', which had gone viral last year. In the next frame, Sidharth finds himself in the courtroom of Chitragupta, where Devgn welcomes him to the "Game of Life." He further warns him about his weaknesses — anger, jealousy, delusion, and lust. In the following sequences, the trailer features Rakul Preet, who plays Sidharth's wife in the film, and Nora Fatehi.
Taking to his official Instagram handle, Devgn shared the trailer of his upcoming film and wrote, "The season of festivity is all set to start with the game of life, jahan hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab!"
Devgn's Thank God is expected to clash against Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu. Both films have references from the Indian mythology, and are slated for their theatrical release on Diwali (24 October), this year.
