Sushmita Sen Celebrates 29 Years of Her Miss Universe Win With Daughters

Sushmita captioned her post, "This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18 year old me…with a smile he said, you realise you’re the first Miss Universe I’ve ever shot…I proudly added, it’s actually INDIA’s first ever Miss Universe. The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today...29 years later!!!"

"I celebrate & remember this day with great pride as History bears witness, INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time ever on 21st May 1994 in Manila #philippines#happy29thanniversary #missuniverse1994 #INDIA #yourstruly Thank you all for the love, goodness, & the most beautiful messages…forever cherished!!! I love you guys," she added.

Take a look at her post here: