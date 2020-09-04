Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Lawyer Says Kin Not Aware of Depression

Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh has said to ANI that the late actor's family didn't know of his depression or bipolar disorder. "Sushant Singh Rajput had no trouble till 2019. After Rhea Chakraborty came in his life, he became restless, which the family perceived as anxiety & provided help. But they had no knowledge that he was suffering from bipolar disorder or depression", Vikas Singh told the news agency.

Earlier in a press conference, the family lawyer had said that Rhea Chakraborty never shared details of Sushant's treatment with the family. "Whatever treatment Rhea was getting done for Sushant, she would never share the files with his family. Yes, the prescriptions were sent to them but they never mentioned what the ailment was", the lawyer stated.