Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Lawyer Says Kin Not Aware of Depression
The investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is on.
Sushant's Family Didn't Know of His Depression: Vikas Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh has said to ANI that the late actor's family didn't know of his depression or bipolar disorder. "Sushant Singh Rajput had no trouble till 2019. After Rhea Chakraborty came in his life, he became restless, which the family perceived as anxiety & provided help. But they had no knowledge that he was suffering from bipolar disorder or depression", Vikas Singh told the news agency.
Earlier in a press conference, the family lawyer had said that Rhea Chakraborty never shared details of Sushant's treatment with the family. "Whatever treatment Rhea was getting done for Sushant, she would never share the files with his family. Yes, the prescriptions were sent to them but they never mentioned what the ailment was", the lawyer stated.
NCB Summons Rhea's Brother Showik & Samuel Miranda in Drug Probe
Along with the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is also probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Now, Samuel Miranda has been summoned by the NCB, under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, after the agency went to his residence in Mumbai for a house search on Friday, 4 September. The NCB also conducted a search of Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty's house and a summons has been served to her brother Showik also to join the investigation.
"Searches were conducted at Samuel Miranda & Showik Chakraborty's places in Mumbai. Senior officers were present during the searches. Both have been issued notices under section 67 of the NDPS Act, to join the investigation", Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB, told the press.
