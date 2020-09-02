Sushant's Family Lawyer Clarifies How Sister Got Actor Medicines

The CBI is currently investigating death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and new details are coming up every day. Now, as per a report by ANI, Sushant's family's legal team has said that they will hold a press conference to provide some clarity on the case.

One of the lawyers from the team, Varun Singh, was quoted by ANI as saying, "To dispel rumours & bring some clarity about the family's stance & their case, Vikas Singh (lawyer of #SushantSinghRajput's father) will address media. Our FIR has nothing to do with a drug angle. We have not stressed upon it".