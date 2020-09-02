Sushant's Family Lawyer Clarifies How Sister Got Actor Medicines
The family lawyer Vikas Singh addressed the media to provide some clarity on the case.
The CBI is currently investigating death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and new details are coming up every day. Now, as per a report by ANI, Sushant's family's legal team has said that they will hold a press conference to provide some clarity on the case.
One of the lawyers from the team, Varun Singh, was quoted by ANI as saying, "To dispel rumours & bring some clarity about the family's stance & their case, Vikas Singh (lawyer of #SushantSinghRajput's father) will address media. Our FIR has nothing to do with a drug angle. We have not stressed upon it".
Here are some highlights from the press conference:
Vikas Singh said that the FIR that has been registered in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty based on a complaint by Sushant's father clearly states that Sushant started having mental problems after Rhea came into his life in 2019. "Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health was fine till 2019. There could have been some stray incidents before. After he entered into a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty his health deteriorated. He was very anxious all the time".
Vikas Singh claimed that Rhea Chakraborty would only share prescriptions with Sushant's sisters wherein the medicines were listed but the ailment was not specified. "Whatever treatment Rhea was getting done for Sushant, she would never share the files with his family. Yes, the prescriptions were sent to them but they never mentioned what the ailment was", the lawyer stated.
Vikas Singh also clarified about the medicines that Sushant's sister Priyanka Tanwar arranged for her brother on 8 June. "On 8 June, Rhea left Sushant's house and he was feeling very anxious. In these circumstances, Priyanka, who herself takes medicines for anxiety, suggested the same to her brother. She also arranged for a prescription through online consultation. Certain media channels claiming that Sushant's family was aware of his depression is an attempt to malign them".
"There are some media channels that are also claiming that Sushant had a life insurance policy and the family won't get any money if he dies by suicide. I would like to clarify that Sushant did not have any such life insurance policy and the reports are baseless", says Vikas Singh.
The lawyer told the media that the statements of Sushant's family, recorded by the Mumbai Police, were in Marathi and the members couldn't understand what was written. "They were forced to sign on the statements".
Vikas Singh told media persons that the script of any book, film or serial on the late actor should be approved by Sushant's father and family.
"Sushant's three sisters & his father are pained by a negative, false campaign against the family. The campaign relates to his mental health. In spite of what has been said in FIR, it's being carried that family knew about his depression& concealed it", says Vikas Singh
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.