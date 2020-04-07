Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria Unite For ‘Masakali 2.0’: Teaser

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, who last shared screen space in Marjaavaan, have come together for a music single, ‘Masakali 2.0’, which will release on 8 April. Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon have lent their voices to Tanishk Bagchi’s rendition of the original track, which was composed by AR Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan for Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s film Delhi-6 (2009). Parsoon Joshi had written the lyrics.

Sidharth and Tara have now shared the teaser of the song on their social media handles. “Stay indoors and enjoy some fun moments with your loved ones! Here’s sharing the teaser of #Masakali 2.0,” wrote Sidharth in a Twitter post.