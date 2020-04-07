Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria Unite For ‘Masakali 2.0’: Teaser
Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, who last shared screen space in Marjaavaan, have come together for a music single, ‘Masakali 2.0’, which will release on 8 April. Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon have lent their voices to Tanishk Bagchi’s rendition of the original track, which was composed by AR Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan for Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s film Delhi-6 (2009). Parsoon Joshi had written the lyrics.
Sidharth and Tara have now shared the teaser of the song on their social media handles. “Stay indoors and enjoy some fun moments with your loved ones! Here’s sharing the teaser of #Masakali 2.0,” wrote Sidharth in a Twitter post.
In a interview with Mumbai Mirror, Tara said that the song is “catchy” despite “being a midtempo tune.” Her co-star Sidharth Malhotra added that the creative team’s decision to shoot indoors is relevant during the lockdown.
Tara Sutaria had released the poster of the track on her Instagram page. The caption to reads: “This lockdown, let love take over your feed and playlist! #Masakali2 releasing on April 8! @sidmalhotra @tseries.official @BhushanKumar @arrahman @tulsikumar15 @tanishk_bagchi @sachettandonofficial #PrasoonJoshi
The original song, was picturised on Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. Atul Kulkarni and yesteryear actors Waheeda Rehman and Om Puri were also a part of the film’s cast.