ADVERTISEMENT

Sony Pictures Announces Film Adaptation of Mukesh Khanna's ‘Shaktimaan'

'Shaktimaan' was a popular superhero TV show which aired till 2005.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sony Pictures India announces&nbsp;<em>Shaktimaan&nbsp;</em>film.</p></div>
i

Sony Pictures India has announced that a film adaptation of the superhero show Shaktimaan is in the works. The teaser shows a meteor hurtling towards Earth and also gives a glimpse into Shaktimaan’s new and improved superhero outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

They shared the announcement teaser with the caption, “After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero! Sony Pictures International Productions is set to bring ‘Shaktimaan’ to the big screen, and will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero, to be headlined by one of India’s superstars.”

“We are excited to join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International. Get ready for #ShaktimaanMovie; more details coming soon. Are you excited?” it read.

Shaktimaan is a superhero show that aired on DD National from 1197 to 2005. It starred Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, who worked as a photographer for a newspaper ‘Aaj Ki Aawaz’.

Gangadhar’s iconic spectacles, camera, and ID can also be seen in the clip shared by Sony Pictures India. The cast and director of the film haven’t been revealed yet.

Also Read

Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar's 'Prithviraj' to Release on This Date

Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar's 'Prithviraj' to Release on This Date
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×