Sushant Singh Rajput was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. Upon hearing about the Kai Po Che actor's demise, SRK penned a heartfelt tribute for him. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, "He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!"In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sushant Singh Rajput had said that Shah Rukh helped him figure out who he wanted to be."I was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. I remember watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and thinking here's a cool dude. He is a great performer, but that's not what impacted me most: Shah Rukh helped me sort out my confusion about who I should be. This was in the early '90s and the economy was just opening up. I was in two minds as to whether to be loyal to our culture or follow the West. At this point came DDLJ, I was in Class VI, and Raj showed me that it was cool to have a beer, but then he also waited for Simran's dad's approval. There was a balance. It was the perfect marriage of an aspiring India and an India trying to hold on to its culture", Sushant had said.Sushant died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday, 14 June.