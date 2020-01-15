‘Go Goa Gone’ Sequel to Hit Theatres in March 2021

In a statement, Dinesh Vijan said, “It’s been quite a journey from 2013, and I’m so excited we’re back again with this crazy ride! Go Goa Gone redefined many things, and we are gunning to do that again. The characters have stayed with us all this while and we are thrilled to bring them back to life. We are finishing the final draft and we should roll by September 2020.”

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who directed the first part, will be making the sequel too. Raj had earlier said that while most parts will be shot in Goa, they might look elsewhere for a certain portion of the film.