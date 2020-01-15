‘Go Goa Gone’ Sequel to Hit Theatres in March 2021
The sequel to 2013 zombie-comedy Go Goa Gone has been announced, and it is expected to go on floors by September 2020 for a March 2021 release. The makers of the film, Eros International and Dinesh Vijan announced the sequel on Twitter. “One can try, but never really escape this trip! Prepare yourself for the craziest sequel of the best "zom-com" as Go Goa Gone 2 releases in March 2021,” read the caption.
The first film featured Kunal Khemu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari as three men whose holiday to Goa turns out to be a zombie nightmare, and Saif Alli Khan as a Russian don-turned-zombie hunter. The sequel will take off from the from the point where the original ended, with most actors expected to reprise their characters.
In a statement, Dinesh Vijan said, “It’s been quite a journey from 2013, and I’m so excited we’re back again with this crazy ride! Go Goa Gone redefined many things, and we are gunning to do that again. The characters have stayed with us all this while and we are thrilled to bring them back to life. We are finishing the final draft and we should roll by September 2020.”
Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who directed the first part, will be making the sequel too. Raj had earlier said that while most parts will be shot in Goa, they might look elsewhere for a certain portion of the film.
