Ranbir-Alia's 'Brahmastra' No. 1 Film In The World This Weekend, Earns $26.5M

According to the same report, it had a No. 1 opening in India, which was of $18.9M and the 10th biggest of all time in the market. While it had a No. 3 start in the UK at $600K. Moreover, the film was NO. 2 in the biggest global debut for an Indian film in the IMAX format and in India, it was the 8th best of any film in IMAX in India.

The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is touted as India’s cinematic universe, following the footsteps of Marvel. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. The film is rooted in the context of Indian mythology.