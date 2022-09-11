'Brahmastra' Box Office Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Earns Rs 160 Cr Worldwide

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first installment of a trilogy and it released on 9 September. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan.

There were reports claiming that Brahmastra caused a massive loss to cinema chains like PVR and INOX. PVR CEO Kamal Gianchandani took to social media to address ‘the false and negative information’ about the film.

He wrote, “The paying audiences are enjoying the film and spreading a positive word about it. #PVR is having a fabulous weekend which is so encouraging given the massive lineup of films over the next 3 months!”