Parineeti-Starrer Saina Nehwal Biopic Opts For Theatrical Release

The last time I told you how badly theatres have been suffering even after they have re-opened. Despite a new film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, hitting the screens people are still not ready to go back to the cinemas.



The good news is that distributors and producers are still going ahead and lining up releases. However, with a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in many parts of the country will there be a second lockdown, and even if there isn't one will people continue to stay away from cinema halls?



Manoj Desai, owner of Mumbai's famous Gaiety Galaxy, told The Quint that he fears a second round of lockdown as the coronavirus cases have suddenly spiked in the city.