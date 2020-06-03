Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has filed a sexual harassment complaint against his brother at the Jamia police station in Delhi, according to a report by Times of India. She said that she had been raised by a stepmother.“I was sexually harassed by my uncle when I was nine and I have filed a complaint against him. My parents separated when I was two years old, and I had a stepmother look after me. As a child, I couldn’t understand what he was doing to me. Later when I realised I decided to take an action. There was violence involved too”, she alleged.In UP Not for Eid but to Look After My Mom, Clarifies NawazuddinThe girl also added that she did not receive any support from Nawazuddin. “When I told Nawaz about what was happening and about my mental agony, he refused to believe it. He said that my uncle can never do something like this. I thought Nawaz belongs to a different society and will understand but nothing like that happened”.She also revealed that even after her marriage, the actor and her father would file false cases to harass her in-laws.Some time back, Nawazuddin’s wife Aaliya had sent a legal notice asking for divorce. She even opened up about their troubled relationship. A budding film producer she said in an interview with Bombay Times that even though she wouldn’t go into the details of what transpired between her and Nawaz, but still she said that problems between them had started immediately after marriage, about a decade back.“The most important thing in a marriage, self-respect, was long gone in our case. I was made to feel lonely and a nobody in this relationship. Even Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas was a troublemaker. I have decided to retain my maiden name, Anjana Kishor Pandey because I want to build an identity for myself”, Aaliya had said.(Inputs: Times of India)Lost My Self-Respect: Aaliya on Seeking Divorce From Nawazuddin We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.