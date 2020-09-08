Mumbai Police Charges Sushant's Sisters With Abetment to Suicide

The FIR says that the accused “hatched a conspiracy and obtained false prescription on the letterhead of a government hospital for a banned medicine which is annexed under the NDPS Act and administered the same without supervising doses and quantity which may result in a chronic anxiety attack and which resulted in the commission of suicide.”

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that the FIR filed under sections 420 ,464,465,466,468,474,306 r/w 120B /34 IPC AND Sec 8(1),21,22 ,29 of NDPS Act has been been transferred to the CBI as per orders by the Supreme Court.

On Monday, Rhea Chakraborty had filed a complaint before Mumbai Police against Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar and others for having sent a 'bogus medical prescription' to Sushant.