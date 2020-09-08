Mumbai Police Charges Sushant's Sisters With Abetment to Suicide
The FIR has been filed against Sushant's sisters based on a complaint by Rhea Chakraborty
On Tuesday, 8 September, the Mumbai Police has filed an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh and a doctor from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi based on a complaint filed by actor and Sushant's partner Rhea Chakraborty.
A case has been filed at Bandra police station under sections pertaining to cheating, forgery, abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy and other sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The FIR says that the accused “hatched a conspiracy and obtained false prescription on the letterhead of a government hospital for a banned medicine which is annexed under the NDPS Act and administered the same without supervising doses and quantity which may result in a chronic anxiety attack and which resulted in the commission of suicide.”
Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that the FIR filed under sections 420 ,464,465,466,468,474,306 r/w 120B /34 IPC AND Sec 8(1),21,22 ,29 of NDPS Act has been been transferred to the CBI as per orders by the Supreme Court.
On Monday, Rhea Chakraborty had filed a complaint before Mumbai Police against Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar and others for having sent a 'bogus medical prescription' to Sushant.
Rhea's complaint was based on an exchange between Sushant and Priyanka on 8 June, six days before Sushant passed away. As per the messages, Priyanka is seen recommending medicines for anxiety to her brother and even arranging for a prescription.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.