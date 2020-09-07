Rhea Files Complaint Against Sushant's Sister, Others for Forgery

Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint before the Mumbai Police against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others for forgery under the provisions of Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines 2020.

"The complaint has been registered for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting Sushant Singh Rajput as an Out-Patient Department (OPD) person when he was in Mumbai on 8 June 2020. The drugs prescribed are listed in Schedule of NDPS Act as psychotropic substances. The Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act", said Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde.