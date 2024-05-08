ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Mr And Mrs Mahi': Janhvi Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao Share New Posters

Mr and Mrs Mahi will hit the big screens on 31 May.

Bollywood
Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao unveiled new posters from their upcoming film Mr And Mrs Mahi, giving us a glimpse of their characters on social media.

In the posters, both Janhvi and Rajkummar can be seen standing in a cricket stadium, sporting Indian jerseys and beaming in joy with the Indian flag painted on their faces.

Sharing the posters, Janhvi wrote, "Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life cricket se badh ke, Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 31st May, 2024."

Have a look at it here:

Mr and Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma and backed by Karan Johar , Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorv Mehta. The film will hit the big screens on 31 May.

Topics:  Rajkummar Rao   Janhvi Kapoor 

