Merry Christmas Trailer: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Date Takes a Wrong Turn

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set for the release of their much-awaited film, Merry Christmas. On Wednesday, 20 December, the makers unveiled not one but two diverse trailers for their film in Hindi and Tamil.
The Hindi version of the film stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has stalwarts like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Actors Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar have special cameos in both versions of the film.
The trailer begins with Katrina and Vijay's characters, who are out on a date on Christmas Eve. The pair seems to enjoy some quality time together at a carnival until things turn dark and the two start talking in riddles.
The trailer ends with Katrina and Vijay sitting in a theatre before Katrina disappears, leaving him all alone. The clip also features Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak, among others.
Have a look at the trailer here:
Merry Christmas is by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani and Kewal Garg, and directed by Sriram Raghavan. Teh film also marks the first collaboration between Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.
Merry Christmas will hit the big screens on 12 January 2024.
