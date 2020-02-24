After Rahman Disses ‘Ishwar Allah’ Remix, Makers Refuse to Comment
We reached out to the makers of the film PM Narendra Modi after music maestro AR Rahman told The Quint in an exclusive interview that ‘they’ had ruined his song Ishwar Allah by remixing it. The original song written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Rahman was part of Deepa Mehta’s film 1947 Earth, which released in 1999.
Omung Kumar, the director of PM Narendra Modi, refused to comment on Rahman’s take on their remix while music composer Hitesh Modak remained unreachable despite several calls being made and messages being sent.
In 2019, Javed Akhtar had slammed the makers of the film for adding his name as songwriter of the film PM Narendra Modi.
The writer-lyricist had told PTI, “They gave my name in the poster as the songwriter of this film. I was never the songwriter of this picture. Why give my name on the poster? If you want to thank or honour me, tell me why did you deprive AR Rahman (composer) from it?”
You can listen the remixed version of Ishwar Allah here:
In a recent interview with The Quint music composer AR Rahman spoke about what he feels about song remixes and also shared how he was disappointed with his song Ishwar Allah being remixed. “One of my songs Ishwar Allah... is one of my favourite songs, and Javed Akhtar sahib wrote it. They took that song and they really killed it. I didn’t do anything but because I was like, what’s going on? But they really killed it because whatever is added to that maybe beautiful, but not with this. I know because it’s – it’s memories, it’s respect. It’s something which happened at that time. It’s destiny. You can’t change that and I hate to use the word bastardised it,” said Rahman.
You can listen to the original AR Rahman composition of Ishwar Allah here:
