After Rahman Disses ‘Ishwar Allah’ Remix, Makers Refuse to Comment

We reached out to the makers of the film PM Narendra Modi after music maestro AR Rahman told The Quint in an exclusive interview that ‘they’ had ruined his song Ishwar Allah by remixing it. The original song written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Rahman was part of Deepa Mehta’s film 1947 Earth, which released in 1999.

Omung Kumar, the director of PM Narendra Modi, refused to comment on Rahman’s take on their remix while music composer Hitesh Modak remained unreachable despite several calls being made and messages being sent.

In 2019, Javed Akhtar had slammed the makers of the film for adding his name as songwriter of the film PM Narendra Modi.