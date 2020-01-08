Top Entertainment News: Raghu Ram, Natalie Welcome Baby Boy

Live
Raghu Ram, Girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio Welcome Baby Boy
Roadies and Splitsvilla creator Raghu Ram and his girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio tied the knot in December 2018 after dating over a year. In August last year, they announced they were expecting their first child. On Monday, they welcomed a baby boy. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Raghu said that he is still dealing with a number of emotions. “Though we learned about pregnancy and childbirth, but nothing prepares you for parenthood,” he said. Raghu also said that they named their child Rhythm.
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)
