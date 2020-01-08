Top Entertainment News: Raghu Ram, Natalie Welcome Baby Boy

Roadies and Splitsvilla creator Raghu Ram and his girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio tied the knot in December 2018 after dating over a year. In August last year, they announced they were expecting their first child. On Monday, they welcomed a baby boy. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Raghu said that he is still dealing with a number of emotions. “Though we learned about pregnancy and childbirth, but nothing prepares you for parenthood,” he said. Raghu also said that they named their child Rhythm.

(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)