Top Entertainment News: TV Actor Kushal Punjabi Passes Away
Catch the day’s top entertainment news here.&nbsp;
Catch the day’s top entertainment news here. (Photo: The Quint)
Live

Top Entertainment News: TV Actor Kushal Punjabi Passes Away

Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
NEWEST FIRSTOLDEST FIRST
(3) NEW UPDATES

Actor Kushal Punjabi Found Dead, Police Suspect Suicide

Popular television actor Kushal Punjabi passed away on 26 December at his Mumbai residence. According to police sources, Kushal was found hanging from the fan at his Pali Hill residence at around 11 pm on Thursday (26 December). He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

News agency ANI reported that the police have also found a suicide note at his home. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed and an investigation is underway.

Read more on The Quint

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Bollywood section for more stories.

    Loading...