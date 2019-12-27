Top Entertainment News: TV Actor Kushal Punjabi Passes Away

Popular television actor Kushal Punjabi passed away on 26 December at his Mumbai residence. According to police sources, Kushal was found hanging from the fan at his Pali Hill residence at around 11 pm on Thursday (26 December). He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

News agency ANI reported that the police have also found a suicide note at his home. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed and an investigation is underway.

