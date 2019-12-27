TV Actor Kushal Punjabi Passes Away at 37
Popular television actor Kushal Punjabi has passed away. He was 37 years old and is survived by his wife and kid. The cause of his death remains unknown, and his untimely demise has left everyone shocked. The news broke when Shararat actor Karanvir Bohra shared a series of photos of Kushal along with an emotional note.
Taking to Instagram Karanvir wrote, “ Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial Kushal Punjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be remembered as a guy who lived a full life”.
Kushal Punjabi was last seen in the Colors thriller drama Ishq Mein Marjawan. Kushal started his showbiz journey with Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2000. He has been a part of shows such as CID, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kasam Se, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Rishta Dot Com, Aasman Se Aage, Zindagi Wins. He also starred in films like Lakshya, Kaal, Salaam-e-Ishq and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal among others.
