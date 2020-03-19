Top Entertainment News: GoT Actor Indira Varma Contracts COVID-19

Game of Thrones star Indira Varma has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Her diagnosis comes two days after fellow GoT actor Kristofer Hivju also said that he contracted for the infection.

Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand in the epic HBO series, took to Instagram to share the news.

“I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people,” she wrote.