Top Entertainment News: GoT Actor Indira Varma Contracts COVID-19
Catch the day’s top entertainment news here.&nbsp;
Catch the day’s top entertainment news here. (Photo: The Quint)
Live

Top Entertainment News: GoT Actor Indira Varma Contracts COVID-19

Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
NEWEST FIRSTOLDEST FIRST
(3) NEW UPDATES

‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Indira Varma Contracts Coronavirus

Game of Thrones star Indira Varma has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Her diagnosis comes two days after fellow GoT actor Kristofer Hivju also said that he contracted for the infection.

Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand in the epic HBO series, took to Instagram to share the news.

“I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people,” she wrote.

Read more on The Quint

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Bollywood section for more stories.

    Loading...