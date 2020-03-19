In Bed With It: ‘GoT’ Actor Indira Varma Contracts Coronavirus
Game of Thrones star Indira Varma has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Her diagnosis comes two days after fellow GoT actor Kristofer Hivju also said that he contracted for the infection.
Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand in the epic HBO series, took to Instagram to share the news.
“I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people,” she wrote.
The 46-year-old actor was starring in the modern take of Anton Chekhov’s play The Seagull in London’s West End, alongside Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke.
The play is on hold due to the pandemic.
“So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes (sic),” Varma wrote in her post alongside photos from the rehearsals.
Varma and Hivju join Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, and Rachel Matthews among the Hollywood celebrities who have contracted the virus.
(Inputs: PTI)
