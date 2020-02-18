Top Entertainment News: Bengali Actor Tapas Paul Passes Away

'Eeb Allay Ooo' for Panorama section in Berlin Film fest
Indian film Eeb Allay Ooo will be screened at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival as part of the Panorama Section. Directed by Prateek Vats, the film has it world premiere at the Pingyao International Film Festival in China. It also won the Golden Gateway award at the MAMI film festival, Mumbai.
The movie is about a Bihari migrant who is hired as a monkey repeller by NDMC.
Other Indian films previously screened at the Panorama Section at the Berlin Film festival include Gully Boy (2019), Sairat (2016), Highway (2014), and Kai Po Che (2013).
Veteran Bengali Actor and Former MP Tapas Paul Passes Away at 61
Renowned Bengali film actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Paul died following a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Tuesday, family sources said. The 61-year-old actor is survived by his wife and a daughter, who he had gone to visit. Paul passed away in a hospital near Juhu, where he breathed his last around 4 am, reported IANS.
Paul was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Krishnanagar constituency in 2009 and 2014. Prior to that he became a member of the West Bengal Assembly twice in 2001 and 2006 by winning from Alipore seat. He was known for his memorable roles in blockbusters like Dadar Kirti (1980), Saheb (1981), Bhalobasa Bhalobasa (1985), Gurudakshina (1987) and Anurager Choyan (1986).
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )