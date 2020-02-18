Top Entertainment News: Bengali Actor Tapas Paul Passes Away

Indian film Eeb Allay Ooo will be screened at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival as part of the Panorama Section. Directed by Prateek Vats, the film has it world premiere at the Pingyao International Film Festival in China. It also won the Golden Gateway award at the MAMI film festival, Mumbai.

The movie is about a Bihari migrant who is hired as a monkey repeller by NDMC.

Other Indian films previously screened at the Panorama Section at the Berlin Film festival include Gully Boy (2019), Sairat (2016), Highway (2014), and Kai Po Che (2013).

