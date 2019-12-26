Kartik and Janhvi Wrap Second Schedule of ‘Dostana’ 2, Santa Style

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor ushered in Christmas by wrapping the second schedule of Dostana 2. Kartik took to social media to share photos with his co-star and director Collin D'Cunha. While Janhvi looked super cute in a printed red jacket, Kartik’s bright red blazer caught our attention. Even Collin stayed true to the Christmas spirit by sporting a red sweater. All three wore Santa caps and posed for fun pics.

“Merry Christmas. From the team of #Dostana2. Wrap for the 2nd schedule for all of us in 2019 (sic),” Kartik wrote on Instagram.