Kartik and Janhvi Wrap Second Schedule of ‘Dostana’ 2, Santa Style
Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor ushered in Christmas by wrapping the second schedule of Dostana 2. Kartik took to social media to share photos with his co-star and director Collin D'Cunha. While Janhvi looked super cute in a printed red jacket, Kartik’s bright red blazer caught our attention. Even Collin stayed true to the Christmas spirit by sporting a red sweater. All three wore Santa caps and posed for fun pics.
“Merry Christmas. From the team of #Dostana2. Wrap for the 2nd schedule for all of us in 2019 (sic),” Kartik wrote on Instagram.
The team also had a Christmas lunch on the sets.
On Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor also shared many pictures from the sets where they are seen celebrating Christmas. She wrote, “It’s almost Christmas and I’ve got more than one reason to be this happy!! P.S.this was truly candid (sic).”
Dostana 2 is a sequel to 2008’s Dostana, which starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. The Tarun Mansukhani directorial was about two men who pretend to be a gay couple in order to rent an apartment. Trouble ensues when they both fall for the same girl.
