Dharma Productions Replaced Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2?

Dharma Productions has reportedly replaced Kartik Aaryan from their upcoming project Dostana 2, and no other business affiliated to Karan Johar will ever work with him again, a publication reported. Sources told the publication that the reason for the decision was Kartik's 'unprofessional behaviour', especially during the shoot for Collin D'Cunha's directorial Dostana 2.

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that there was a disagreement between Karan and Kartik due to the latter's shooting schedule. A source told them, "For the longest time, Kartik gave a genuine reason of the Covid 19 pandemic to not start shoot. He wanted to ensure safety so Karan didn't push him much. But when he shot for Dhamaka, Karan was upset. They had an indoor meeting where Karan expressed his disappointment." Despite this confrontation, scheduling issues reportedly continued to arise.