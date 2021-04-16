Dharma Productions Replaced Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2?
Sources cited 'creative differences' as the reason
Dharma Productions has reportedly replaced Kartik Aaryan from their upcoming project Dostana 2, and no other business affiliated to Karan Johar will ever work with him again, a publication reported. Sources told the publication that the reason for the decision was Kartik's 'unprofessional behaviour', especially during the shoot for Collin D'Cunha's directorial Dostana 2.
Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that there was a disagreement between Karan and Kartik due to the latter's shooting schedule. A source told them, "For the longest time, Kartik gave a genuine reason of the Covid 19 pandemic to not start shoot. He wanted to ensure safety so Karan didn't push him much. But when he shot for Dhamaka, Karan was upset. They had an indoor meeting where Karan expressed his disappointment." Despite this confrontation, scheduling issues reportedly continued to arise.
There are also reports that Kartik walked out of the shoot over 'creative differences', after a part of the film has already been shot. "The reason for Kartik Aaryan to not continue with the film as stated by him is the creative differences after one and a half years and completing over 20 days of the shoot. This has never happened in the history of Dharma where an actor has walked out of the film for creative issues. Dharma has decided not to work with him in the future," a source also said.
The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani in leading roles, and marks Lalwani's debut. Dostana 2 was announced in 2019 but its production and release have both been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
