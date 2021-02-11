John Abraham Announces Release Date of 'Ek Villain Returns'
The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.
Actor John Abraham has announced Ek Villain Returns, the sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain, will release on 11 February, 2022. The film will also feature Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The first instalment starred Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.
John shared a poster of the film on Instagram and captioned it, "Iss kahaani ka hero villain hai (The hero of this film is a villain)."
Ek Villain Returns will be directed by Mohit Suri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. John Abraham's characer will reportedly romance Disha Patani while Arjun Kapoor will be paired with Tara Sutaria. Details about the plot are yet to be revealed. Aditya Roy Kapur had originally been considered for the film but parted ways with Suri over creative differences.
"Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film. I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride," Suri said in a statement.
