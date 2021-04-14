Industry Will Take 5-7 Years To Recover From Losses: Anurag Basu
Anurag Basu Talks About Risk of Shooting during Pandemic and his role as a judge in 'Super Dancer'
With the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the country, there were innumerable reports of cast and crew of television shows and films testing positive. But before the Maharashtra CM announced stricter curbs and ordered shooting for TV shows, films and ads to be kept on hold till April 30, Anurag Basu had been busy shooting for the dance reality show Super Dancer amidst the second wave of COVID. Speaking to The Quint he talked about the constant fear of contracting the disease even when he and the crew were taking all the necessary precautions.
He also spoke about how the industry specially the exhibitors are suffering. He says it will take five to seven years for the industry to recover from the losses.
Talking about the dance reality show Basu revealed that in the first season he was clueless and didn't know what he was supposed to do.
