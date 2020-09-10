IMPPA Condemns Demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Office
The BMC had served Kangana a notice for violating construction norms.
The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut, condemning the demolition of "illegal alterations" in her house by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
In a statement, president of the association TP Aggarwal said, "All these things are neither good for the government nor good for Kangana Ranaut. The action taken by the Maharashtra government or BMC is absolutely wrong and should be condemned".
Aggarwal further questioned the action of the BMC and said that Kangana should have been summoned before the demolition process began on 9 September.
"Although the court has stayed the demolition, but BMC has already done what they had to do. At least they should have given time before demolition. You ask her what is wrong construction and if she had given the answer, they would have broken it if it was wrong. It never happens that you demolish a property on such a short notice of one day".TP Aggarwal, IMPPA President
The president added that though he doesn't agree with Kangana's statements following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, she is a good actor and expresses her opinions freely. "I feel she shouldn't have said some things, and one of them is on nepotism. I believe that nepotism is everywhere. There is not much of nepotism in the film industry. If nepotism had been prevalent in the society then Kangana would not have been such a big star". Aggarwal said.
He also brought up Kangana's remark about most of Bollywood indulging in drugs. "She said that the entire industry is involved in drugs. If so many people take drugs in this industry, then the drug mafia in Mumbai should have their share in the film industry. As far as I believe there will be 5-7 per cent of people who take drugs and they are in every field. By calling the film industry a drug addict, you are stopping the funds coming into the industry", he added.
Speaking on behalf of IMPPA, Aggarwal stated that "Kangana has also spoken wrongly and the people of Shiv Sena have also spoken wrong about her. We should not swear words for any lady."
Defending Kangana, Aggarwal questioned as to why only Kangana's building was targeted when in fact there are a number of unauthorised constructions throughout Mumbai. Aggarwal urged both the Shiv Sena and Kangana to come to a resolution.
On 8 September, BMC had issued a 'stop work' notice to Kangana Ranaut, stating that she has violated constructions norms while building her office Manikarnika Films. The actor was asked to reply within 24 hours.
On 9 September, the civic body had started the process of demolition when the Bombay High Court put a stay on it following a petition filed by Kangana's lawyer.
