IMPPA Condemns Demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Office

The president added that though he doesn't agree with Kangana's statements following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, she is a good actor and expresses her opinions freely. "I feel she shouldn't have said some things, and one of them is on nepotism. I believe that nepotism is everywhere. There is not much of nepotism in the film industry. If nepotism had been prevalent in the society then Kangana would not have been such a big star". Aggarwal said.

He also brought up Kangana's remark about most of Bollywood indulging in drugs. "She said that the entire industry is involved in drugs. If so many people take drugs in this industry, then the drug mafia in Mumbai should have their share in the film industry. As far as I believe there will be 5-7 per cent of people who take drugs and they are in every field. By calling the film industry a drug addict, you are stopping the funds coming into the industry", he added.

Speaking on behalf of IMPPA, Aggarwal stated that "Kangana has also spoken wrongly and the people of Shiv Sena have also spoken wrong about her. We should not swear words for any lady."