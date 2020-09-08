BMC Serves Notice To Kangana For Violating Construction Norms
The notice has been served after Kangana alleged that the BMC had forcefully taken over her office.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has served actor Kangana Ranaut a 'stop work' notice on Tuesday (8 September), a day after a team came to inspect her office cum residence, Manikarnika Films. Under Section 354/A of the Municipal Corporation Act, a three-page notice has been stuck out Kangana's office gate.
Here are some of the violations that have been found by the BMC while constructing the building:
Toilet unauthorisedly converted into office cabin on ground floor.
Unauthorised kitchen is constructed in store room on ground floor.
Unauthorised pantry is constructed on ground floor.
Unauthorised room/cabin with wooden partition made in living room on ground floor.
Staircase orientation is changed on second floor.
New toilets are unauthorisedly constructed beside staircase, inside store and another in parking area on ground floor.
Unauthorised meeting room/cabin with wooden partition made in puja room on first floor.
Balcony found enclosed in habitable area by removing partition walls on second floor.
Here's the detailed notice that has been served to Kangana:
The BMC has given 24 hours to Kangana to reply, failing which an inquiry will be conducted.
The development comes after Kangana took to Twitter on Monday to write about the BMC allegedly "taking over" the building that comprises of her office and residence. The actor wrote that she has worked hard to build her office for Manikarnika Productions and said, "Looks like it's the end for this." Kangana Ranaut also claimed that she has all the legal proof and asked the Municipal Corporation to serve her notice.
"I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure", Kangana wrote on Twitter.
